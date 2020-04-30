Usman Buzdar's resignation is reason for all mess created: Punjab Governor

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Sunday said that the reason for all the mess created is Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

Addressing a press conference at the Governor House, Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that the Governor House would not become an office of a political party in my presence. The doors of the Governor’s House are open to all.

The Punjab Governor expressed that he has always been involved in politics with elegance and has even been beaten up and went to jail for standing in support of freedom of the judiciary and media.

He said that the swearing in ceremony of the fake Chief Minister was also fake. He further mentioned the Governor House was seized yesterday, adding that it has not been written in any book of constitution that the oath will be taken in the Governor House only.

The Governor of Punjab said that the resignation of Usman Buzdar was unconstitutional.

On the matter, Omar Sarfraz Cheema mentioned that he has sought report from Secretary Punjab and was told that the swearing-in ceremony was not held in a constitutional manner. Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that he sought the opinion of Advocate General Punjab.

He inherited the seat but did not know how to contest the election, added Governor Punjab.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema reminded that how the PM and CM were elected and said that we will keep watching the spectacle, how can this be?

I challenge the Prime Minister that if you think that your son has been treated unfairly then bring everyone together. I am ready for a live legal debate, exclaimed Governor Punjab.