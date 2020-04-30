People desecrated holy place in political frenzy: Interior Minister

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that reckless people desecrated a holy place in a political frenzy.

While addressing a press conference along with Law minister Azam Nazir, interior minister added that people were sent from Pakistan and U.K. under a plan to exercise hooliganism in Masjid-e-nabwi.

‘Whole Muslim Ummah is distressed over what happened in Masjid-e-nabwi and the incident is highly condemnable”, the minister added.

Rana Sanaullah went on saying that people are enraged over the incident and have contacted police and other concerned institutions to file cases and pleaded for legal action.

Talking about the registered FIRs, Sanaullah said that action will be taken against all those mentioned in the FIRs. Government will not be meddling into the matter of FIRs, the minister added. He further said that law will make its own way and government will not become a plaintiff.

Sanaullah added that the party who is allegedly involved has not condemned the incident and no proof is needed against those who are arrested.

Criticizing Imran Khan’s act of giving protest call a day before Eid-ul-Fitr, Sanaullah said that asking people to come out on Chaand Raat is baffling. No one has ever given a protest call a day before Eid as people blissfully observe the key day, Sanaullah added.

“Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has exploited ‘Riyasat-e-madina’ for personal gains”, Sanaullah said.

The interior minister demanded PTI leadership to let the political differences stay in the politics. He further alleged former interior minister and a close ally of Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid that he informed about the planning of Masjid-e-Nabwi’s incident a day before. People were sent from Pakistan and U.K. to Saudi Arabia under a plan.

Talking about the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident, law minister Azam Nazir added that halting people from performing religious activities is punishable crime.

