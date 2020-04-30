Eidul Fitr 2022: Shawwal Moon not sighted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Shawwal moon has not been sighted, therefore Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on May 3 (Tuesday).

As per the details, a meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad.

While the final announcement for the crescent of Shawwal was made by Maulana Azad. The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairperson announced that the moon of Shawwal has not been sighted and Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan on Tuesday.