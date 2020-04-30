Masjid-e-Nabawi incident was planned on orders of Imran Khan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident was planned on the orders of Imran Khan. People were provoked by gestures and slogans.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that it was our responsibility to convey the truth to the people of Pakistan. She mentioned that no corruption case was found against Rana Sanaullah.

The PMLN leader bashed the previous PTI led government saying that it’s been two and a half weeks since the PTI government left and they have already started to panic? They have plunged the country into inflation, load shedding and unemployment, she said.

The Information Minister stated that PTI chairman also took a bomb-proof vehicle from the Prime Minister’s House.

Criticizing Imran Khan, the Information Minister said that he was the only Prime Minister who sold gifts from the Toshakhana. You will also be held accountable for all other artifacts from the Toshakhana that have not yet been declared, she continued saying.

Marriyum expressed that PTI had wasted fours of the public by brutally robbing the essentials of life from them and carrying out revenge against opponents.

The incompetent and corrupt gang was expelled from the parliament by the people, she added.

The Information Minister further exclaimed that Imran Khan’s entire politics is based on lies. They used all the institutions against the opposition, NAB, FIA were used, no corruption was found, she said.

While she also indicated that for the first time the country is moving towards a strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, and also exclaimed that Imran Khan is the cause of inflation and unemployment in Pakistan.