Former minister's nephew was arrested after he came back from performing Umrah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad’s nephew has been arrested by Government officials dressed in civilian clothes as soon as his plane landed at New Islamabad International Airport, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the former minister’s nephew, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Rashid Shafique was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials when his plane landed in Pakistan.

The former minister’s nephew was arrested after he came back from performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia and has been shifted to an unidentified location.

According to the airport resources, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique has been arrested over violation of sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabawi.

As per sources, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) top leadership and Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) Chairman Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and his nephew MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique.

The case registered against them includes violation of sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabawi and other provisions in a police station of Faisalabad.

The MNA had uploaded a video earlier while he was performing Umrah in which he was telling about the incident in which people were chanting slogans against the Government members.