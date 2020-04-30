PM Shehbaz Sharif performs Umrah in Makkah

The doors of Khana Kaaba were especially opened for the Prime Minister and his delegation.

MAKKAH (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif performed Umrah in Makkah on Saturday.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister prayed for the peace and progress of Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who is on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on late Friday night.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Finance Minister Muftah Ismail and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present in the meeting.

The two sides also reviewed all regional and international issues and discussed a number of issues of common interest.