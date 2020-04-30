PM Shehbaz leaves for Makkah to perform Umrah

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with his delegation will perform Umrah today.

JEDDAH (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with his delegation on Saturday left for Makkah Mukarramah from Jeddah to perform Umrah, Dunya News reported.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who is on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on late Friday night.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Finance Minister Muftah Ismail and Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb were also present in the meeting.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed on Friday Pakistani Prime Minister Sherif Shehbaz at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.

Upon Pakistan PM arrival to the Palace, an official reception ceremony was held for him.

Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and Pakistan s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sherif reviewed during their meeting the brotherly and historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The two sides also reviewed all regional and international issues and discussed a number of issues of common interest.

It is noteworthy that the Pakistani Prime Minister visit to Saudi Arabia is considered his maiden foreign trip after being sworn in as prime minister of Pakistan earlier this month.

