PTI, PML-Q to file intra-court appeal against LHC ruling on Hamza oath taking issue

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) legal teams have prepared intra-court appeal against Lahore High Court (LHC) decision on Hamza Shahbaz s oath taking issue, Dunya News reported.

Following the decision of the Lahore High Court, PTI leaders have appealed to the court that there is no justification for the Speaker of the National Assembly to administer oath to Chief Minister and demanded justice from the court.

On the other hand, Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema Omar Sarfraz Cheema was briefed by the constitutional experts. He was also briefed on future strategy.

