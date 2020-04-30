Two killed, two injured in road accident in Sohawa

Rescue teams informed that the dead and injured were members of the same family.

SOHAWA (Dunya News) – At least two youth were killed and two other were wounded in a road accident in Sohawa on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Chakwal Road in Sohawa where a motorcycle hit an electricity poll due to over speeding, killing two youngsters on the spot and injuring two other.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue teams also informed that the dead and injured were members of the same family.

