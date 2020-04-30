We will challenge LHC verdict, says Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Speaker Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday has said that they will challenge the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision regarding Hamza Shehbaz’s oath.



Speaking exclusively on Dunya News program ‘Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Sath’, the Speaker Punjab Assembly said that there was no election in the Assembly; therefore they went to the courts to seek justice. The President and the Governor of Punjab are also working under the Constitution.

He further said that the Speaker National Assembly will go to which forum and take oath? Such oaths do not take place on the streets and the forum for elections was the Assembly. The oath has to be taken by the Governor House.

If the courts open in the morning then our lawyers will go and appear before the court. It is not possible to take an oath while sitting at home. The decision will be challenged tomorrow, he added.

Pervez Elahi said that it is written in the notification of Usman Bazdar that he will continue to work till a new oath is taken. The decision of 26 deviant members has not been taken yet. After the decision is taken against the 26 deviant members, they will not have a majority, he said.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly said that PM Shehbaz directly ordered the attack on the Assembly and today he tried to arrest the Secretary Assembly.

He further said that President, Governor Punjab will take action and It is not possible to make a unilateral decision, I have faith in God Almighty, God’s court is open all the time and maybe our lawyers will file a petition tonight. This is not right to arrest assembly staff. Now we will fight against them in courts, he added.

