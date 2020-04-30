Karachi blast: Female bomber celebrated wedding anniversary before attack

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Significant developments came to light on Friday regarding the Karachi University suicide attack, according to which the suicide bomber woman Shari Baloch and her husband Hebatan Baloch celebrated their wedding anniversary before the blast while she also went to the scene a day earlier.



According to details, the suicide bomber woman Shari Baloch and her husband Hebatan Baloch were seen humming, laughing and bursting balloons on their birthdays.



A day earlier, at 2:08 a.m. a car was seen entering the Confucius Institute. A female suicide bomber was parked at the scene but did not detonate it.



The female suicide bomber also peeked into the car and the target was the director of the Chinese Institute who was not in the car that day. A suspicious white car was also kept moving in front of the rickshaw.



The female bomber reached the spot, got out of the rickshaw and met the "Last Minute Handler Lady". The female bomber also handed over her mobile phone. The mobile phone was probably given to Shari Baloch for the same purpose. While talking to someone, she went to the IBA and from there she escaped by possibly boarding a bus. Shari Baloch made a bomb in a bag pack and phosphorus elements were along with industrial explosives.



After the blast, several books were found in the house of Shari Baloch in Delhi Colony. Among them was a book on Hindu Sanskrit. He also enrolled his daughter in a nearby school but did not pay the fees for six months.



