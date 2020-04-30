Masjid-i-Nabwi sloganeering: Sahibzada Jahangir clears his position

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close friend Sahibzada Jahangir on Friday has cleared his position over Masjid-i-Nabwi sloganeering.

It is pertinent to mention here that a tragic incident had taken place in Masjid-i-Nabawi yesterday and former Special Assistant Sahibzada Jahangir alias Chiko was also among the sloganeers and he can also be seen in the videos.



After all these incidents, Sahibzada Jahangir posted a video message on the social networking site Twitter stating that while we were in Madina there was a sudden noise and he and Anil Mussarat did anything for this. We were not arrested nor questioned by the police.



He further said that We went to worship two days ago and when we were sitting in Madina. It was time to break the fast And Marryium Aurangzeb entered and when she entered I saw a big noise from behind and Pakistani pilgrims chanted slogans there.



He said that those who made noise were only responsible for their actions.

— Sahibzada Jahangir (@ChicoJahangir) April 29, 2022