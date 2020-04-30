PM Shehbaz offers Friday prayers at Masjid-i-Nabwi

MADINA (Dunya News) - During his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered the last Friday of Ramadan prayers at the Masjid-i-Nabwi and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country.



PM shehbaz was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and other members of the delegation.



It may be recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit yesterday where he was warmly received by the Governor of Madina.

