Pakistan faces more than 8000 MW of power shortfall

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The power plants are still not provided by the required amount of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Furnace Oil still causing a national shortfall of electricity, Dunya News reported on Friday.

Amid sizzling hot weather, Power outages have severely hit Pakistan during the holy month of Ramadan as Pakistanis have been suffering more than 12 hours of power load-shedding.

All urban centers, such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sialkot have been severely hit with more than half a day consumed by load-shedding and rural areas with more than 12 hours.

Power shortfall has crossed 8500 megawatts due to technical problems and shortage of fuel in the power-plants all across the country.

According to details, the hydropower generation is also facing downfall due to low level of water in the dams around the country which have added to the electricity shortfall.

Meanwhile, the unannounced load-shedding of electricity has made it a living hell for the people of the country in the holy month of Ramadan.

The sources revealed that the total production of electricity is maintained at 18700 megawatts whereas the demand of electricity has reached 27200 megawatts.

The prolonged load-shedding has continued to increase the miseries of the public, causing difficulties to perform daily chores, especially during sehri and iftar times.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has directed to end load-shedding in the country by the 1st of May after resolving all the issues.

Chairing a high level meeting regarding announced and unannounced power outages, the premier said the people cannot be put into trouble due to load-shedding in the summer season.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to evolve a sustained and smooth mechanism of fuel supply and that in summer season, advance planning of one month be done.

The Prime Minister also sought a long term effective plan to end the losses of loss making power distribution companies.

Shehbaz Sharif also took notice of complaints of artificial shortage of diesel during the harvesting of crops. He directed that those creating artificial shortage must be identified and action taken against them.