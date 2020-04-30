British PM Johnson congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on his election

He conveyed best wishes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the people of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election. In his letter, Boris Johnson noted that the United Kingdom and Pakistan enjoyed deep ties supported by strong people-to-people links.

He also recalled their meeting in 2016 during his visit to Pakistan and the discussions held on a number of shared interests including girls education, health, economic and trade relations.

The British Prime Minister looked forward to continue working together including in addressing global challenges.

He conveyed best wishes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the people of Pakistan, and hoped to meet the Prime Minister in person soon.

