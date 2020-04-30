Kuwaiti FM felicitates Bilawal for taking oath as foreign minister

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan and Kuwait are enjoying fraternal relations.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday received a felicitation call from his Kuwaiti counterpart Dr Sheikh Ahmed Nasir Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah.

During the talks, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan and Kuwait are enjoying fraternal relations and Islamabad is committed to further strengthening bilateral relations with Kuwait.

He was talking to his Kuwaiti Counterpart Dr Sheikh Ahmed Nasir Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah on telephone on Thursday.

He said a large number of Pakistanis are residing in Kuwait for employment and are playing a vital role in the development of both the countries. They also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on assuming the office of Foreign Minister.

