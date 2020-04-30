Qasim Khan Suri attacked at private hotel in Islamabad

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Qasim Khan Suri was attacked at a private hotel in Islamabad in the wee hours of Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to Qasim Khan Suri, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists and guards of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti carried out attack when he along with some guests reached a hotel located at Kohisar Market for Sehri. However, Qasim Suri remained unhurt in the attack.

SSP Faisal Kamran along with a heavy contingent of police reached the spot after the incident and brought the situation under control.

