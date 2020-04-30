PM expands cabinet, Musaddiq Malik takes oath as Minister of State

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has further expanded the federal cabinet, by inducting Senator Musaddiq Malik as Minister of State for Petroleum and Amir Muqam as Advisor on Political and Public Affairs.

The President, on the advice of the Prime Minister, has appointed Senator Musaddiq Malik as Minister of State and a notification has also been issued for the appointment of Musaddiq Malik. PML-N leader Amir Muqam has been appointed as Advisor on Political and Public Affairs.

The Prime Minister has assigned additional responsibilities to Amir Muqam as far as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is concerned. Amir Muqam has been assigned additional responsibility of coordination, monitoring and supervision of affairs of Power, Petroleum Divisions, Immigration, Passports, NADRA departments. He has also been given additional responsibility for the affairs of the party.

Engineer Amir Muqam s office will be in the Prime Minister s Office, he will also be allowed to set up a sub-office in Peshawar.