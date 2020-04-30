Million March: PTI wants to bring 2 million people to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday has decided to hold Million March according to which 2 million people will go to Islamabad.



An important meeting of the central leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was chaired by former PM Imran Khan in which it was decided to hold Million March.



It was also decided to convene a meeting of the core committee and the Parliamentary Party to prepare for the march and a joint meeting of the Core Committee and the Parliamentary Party will be held on May 9, While a strategy was also agreed to speed up the preparations for the real independence march for Pakistan s independence and sovereignty.



Imran Khan while calling a meeting of all the organizations from across the country and urged workers to inform the masses of the PTI government s performance and to start the preparation for general elections.

