Govt to file reference against ex-PM Imran, others under Article 6

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Government of Pakistan has decided to file reference against former prime minister Imran Khan and several other members of the former government under Article 6 of the constitution.

According to sources, the new government will file reference against President Arif Alvi, former prime minister Imran Khan, former deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri and Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

Ministry of Law & Justice and Ministry of Interior have started preparation of the reference.

Sources said that President and former Deputy Speaker allegedly violated the constitution on directions of Imran Khan while Governor Punjab violated constitution by sabotaging constitutional process in Punjab Assembly.

The concerned departments have started gathering record of assemblies and court observations and directions which could be used as evidence in the reference.

As per law, only federal government can initiate action under Article 6 by preparing and filing the reference.