In meeting with Imran Khan, spoke about honor of judiciary: Saqib Nisar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Justice (Retd) Saqib Nisar called on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The former Chief Justice said that during his meeting with Imran Khan, he spoke of respect for the judiciary.

According to sources, former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar met Imran Khan in Zaman Park.

While Saqib Nisar went to meet Imran Khan at his request, as the PTI Chairperson had invited him for legal advice.

Talking to Dunya News in this regard, Justice (Retd) Saqib Nisar said that in his meeting with Imran Khan, he spoke about the honor of the judiciary.

Ridicule of judiciary is not acceptable, he said.

The Former Chief Justice further said that the judiciary should not be criticized, all judges of the higher judiciary are honest and sincere. Imran Khan has agreed with all my words, he added.

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan said that I am a retired man and I can meet anyone, adding that Imran Khan has sent a message that he wants to meet.

Justice (Retd) Saqib Nisar mentioned that in response to his concern over the honor of judiciary Imran Khan said that social media criticizes the judiciary, we cannot stop social media.

