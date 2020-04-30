Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Nawaz share satirical remarks over Khan's meeting with Saqib Nisar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday passed satirical remarks over Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan.

The Interior Minister while commenting on the meeting of Imran Khan and former CJP Justice (r) Saqib Nisar said that the actors of Panama and Iqama dramas have met again, adding that this was the drop scene of their drama.

He further mocked that it seems like the two people who have shared certificates of authenticity and fidelity for one another have come together.

The reality of the characters behind the conspiracy theories against Nawaz Sharif has come to light, he said.

He also bashed the former CJP over the dam fund collected, saying that he has not given any account for the dam’s money, along with criticizing Imran Khan that he has consumed Toshakhana.

The Vice President of PMLN Maryam Nawaz also shared sarcastic remarks in a tweet regarding the meet-up.

According to the PMLN leader, Imran Khan and Saqib Nisar pretend to be truthful and loyal to the people, but it’s just an illusion. Maryam Nawaz mentioned that the sacred words such as truthfulness and fidelity have also been tarnished by them.

She termed it to be a meeting between the giver and the receiver of the ‘false certificate of Sadiq and Amin’.

