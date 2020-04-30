Imran meets Monis Elahi, reviews political situation of Punjab

ISLAMABAD - (Dunya News) A meeting chaired by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on the political and constitutional crisis of Punjab reviewed current political issues of the province.



Usman Buzdar, Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Shafqt Mehmood , Sibtain Khan, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid and Advocate General Ahmed Awais were also attended the meeting.



The Advocate General briefed the meeting regarding the decision of the High Court while it was decided in the meeting that the Governor Punjab should continue the consultation with the constitutional experts so that the unlawful actions of PML-N could be stopped.



While addressing the meeting, Imran Khan said that the manner in which the sanctity of the House was violated by using the police in the Punjab Assembly was shameful.



On the other hand, Monis Elahi also called on former Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the political, administrative and coalition affairs of the province and the situation created after the decision of the LHC.

