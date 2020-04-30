PM Shehbaz meets Asif Zardari, pledges to work for democratic stability

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday has met former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, discussed the current political situation and pledged to work together for democratic stability.



PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif, Khwaja SaadRafique and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were also in the meeting.



PM Shehbaz also congratulated PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on taking oath as Foreign Minister.



He said that the supremacy of the constitution and continuity of the democratic process is the secret to national development.



Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a one-on-one meeting with President ArifAlvi right after taking the oath and the meeting between the two leaders lasted for more than half an hour.



Sources privy to the development said that the meeting discussed overall political situation and other issues. The President congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his appointment as federal minister.

