Maryam Nawaz withdraws passport return plea

Lahore High Court wrapped up the petition after the plaintiff withdrew the plea.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday withdrew her petition seeking return of her passport in order to travel for Umrah.

Lahore High Court wrapped up the petition after the plaintiff withdrew the plea.

Earlier, a LHC division bench, constituted to hear Maryam Nawaz’s application for return of her passport, was dissolved for second time in a day after a member recused himself from hearing the matter.

LHC bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural was constituted to hear the matter, after dissolution of another bench on Tuesday morning.

However, Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, excused himself from hearing the application, at the very outset of the proceedings.