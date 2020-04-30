Process started to bring down inflation: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says a process has been started to bring down the inflation which had reached an all-time high in the last four years.

In a statement on Wednesday, she presented two weeks performance of present government, saying what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has done in this short span of time, former Prime Minister Imran Khan could not even think so in four years.

The Information Minister said the price of sugar has been reduced from eighty-five rupees to seventy rupees per kilogram and ten kg flour bag is now available at four hundred rupees instead of five hundred and fifty rupees.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister has also directed to end power outages from the 1st of next month. Out of twenty-seven closed power plants, twenty have been made functional in two weeks.