Blaze destroys factory in Kasur

KASUR (Dunya News) - According to details, fire broke out in a factory located at the Qalandri Chowk in Rukanpura area of Kasur on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

The blaze spread and engulfed the entire factory very quickly. Fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

The rescue sources said that no one died or wounded in the blaze. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire. Sources further said that the cause of fire is still not known.

