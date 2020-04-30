New COAS will be appointed in accordance with rules, says Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the appointment of a new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) will be done in accordance with rules and regulations.

In a meeting with journalists, Shehbaz said we did not want the PTI to resign but now that they have resigned and the decision will be made according to the rules.

PTI must come to parliament to talk over elections reforms, he added.

The Prime Minister also said that enmity with the United States is not good for Pakistan’s interest.

The statement of the National Security Committee was clear; the punch line of the statement was that there was no conspiracy, Shehbaz added.

Shahbaz Sharif also said that the Prime Minister s House has now become a democratic house and inherited a lot from the previous government.

The only reason for load shedding was to get fuel on time. Today, a 10 kg bag of flour is available for Rs. 400. The previous government could have worked, but it only made noise, he added.