CJ forms fourth bench for hearing on Maryam's plea for return of passport

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Ameer Bhatti on Tuesday constituted a new two-member bench for the fourth time to hear the petition filed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for return of her passport, as Judges in the three-division bench apologized on personal grounds from hearing the case.

According to the details, Maryam Nawaz filed a petition in the Lahore High Court on April 21 seeking return of her passport for going on Umrah.

On the same day, the Chief Justice referred Maryam Nawaz’s petition to a bench comprising Justice Shahbaz Rizvi and Justice Anwar-ul-Haq, but the bench headed by Justice Shahbaz Rizvi remarked that it will be appropriate if the same bench that granted bail to Maryam Nawaz hears the petition.

Justice Shahbaz Rizvi, while taking action, forwarded the petition of Maryam Nawaz back to the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court and the Chief Justice LHC sent Maryam Nawaz’s petition to Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

It may be recalled that a two-member bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi had granted bail to Maryam Nawaz in November 2019 and ordered her to surrender her passport.

On April 21, the Chief Justice fixed April 25 for the second hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s petition and sent it to a bench comprising Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and Justice Farooq Haider.

While Justice Farooq Haider excused himself from the case during the hearing held today. After which Justice Ali Baqir Najafi sent the file to the Chief Justice to form a new bench for the third time.

For the third time, the Chief Justice constituted a bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Asjad Javed. When the hearing resumed, Justice Asjad Javed also apologized form the hearing. Therefore Justice Ali Baqar Najafi again sent the file to the Chief Justice to form a new bench.