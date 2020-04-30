Bilawal, Asif Zardari strongly condemn the Karachi University blast

KARACHI (Dunya News )Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari have strongly condemned the blast at Karachi University

In a statement, the PPP chairman expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Karachi University blast and expressed condolences on behalf of the Pakistani people to the Chinese people.

Bilawal Bhutto said that he is sure that Sindh police will soon reach the cause of the incident, the beasts involved in the incident will also be caught by law soon and steps should be taken to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens.

On the other hand, former President Asif Ali Zardari has also expressed regret over the deaths of innocent people in the Karachi bomb blast and expressed regret over the deaths of Chinese nationals.

He directed the Sindh government to investigate the bomb blast and bring the culprits to book.