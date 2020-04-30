Imran's former cabinet will be arrested soon, says Maryam

ISLMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) vice president Maryam Nawaz while lashing out at Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Imran s former cabinet will be arrested soon.

While addressing Imran Khan on the social networking site Twitter, she wrote that Tousha Khan [Imran Khan] said that current government’s 60% of the cabinet is on bail. But listen carefully, very soon your entire former cabinet including you will be arrested and no one will give them bail.

She further added that we were caught in false cases and revenge while your cases will be based on serious crimes and irrefutable evidence.



— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 26, 2022