Karachi Univeristy blast: Dunya News received CCTV footage

KARACHI: (Dunya News) Dunya News has received CCTV footage of a suicide bombing at Karachi University.

CCTV footage has surfaced of a female suicide bomber targeting a Chinese national s vehicle at Karachi University, in which it can be seen that a white high speed van is approaching the relevant department of Karachi University.

Rangers can also be seen coming on motorcycles in the back of the vehicle. Meanwhile, a girl can be seen standing. As soon as the high speed vehicle approaches the girl, the woman blows herself up.

