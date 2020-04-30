Will sit-in in Islamabad till elections, says Imran Khan

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the independence movement is at a crucial stage and the whole nation has to leave their homes for the future of their children and the independence of the country. He will call the Islamabad sit-in very soon. We have to sit in Islamabad till the election.

While addressing the assembly members and party officials at the CM House in Peshawar, Imran Khan said that imported and bandit rulers have been imposed on us under a foreign conspiracy.

The PTI Chairman said we do not approve any government formed under American conspiracy and Election Commissioner is an agent of PMLN. We have to run a full-fledged campaign against the election, he added.



The former prime minister added that the United States did the same thing to change the government in Iraq, spent money on the media and bought the opposition party and also did the same thing in Chile.