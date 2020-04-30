Karachi kidnap case: Deenar also found married to Asad of Vehari

the video was found from Asad’s phone of their marriage ceremony

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Another case unveiled of the girl named Deenar who was allegedly kidnapped from Soldier Bazaar of the port city of Karachi, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the 25 years old girl had married a guy named Asad of Vehari, a city of Punjab and had moved to his city on her own free will.

According to sources, the law enforcing agencies found Deenar and unrevealed the whole situation eventually finding the Nikkah papers of the couple.

After the Nikkah papers, the video was found from Asad’s phone of their marriage ceremony.

The police sources further told that the decision about further investigation will be made after Deenar and her family members meet.