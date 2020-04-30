Heavy contingent of police and Rangers have reached place of incident.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Four people have died in a blast that occurred in a vehicle near Commerce Department of Karachi University.

The victims include three Chinese nationals and their driver.

Heavy contingent of police and Rangers have reached place of incident and are working to ascertain the nature of the blast.

Meanwhile, security in charge of the university has said that the blast occurred in a vehicle what entered university from outside.

An eyewitness told that a vehicle collided with van of teachers which caused the blast. Police officials said that number of the car which came from outside is being traced.

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has confirmed the deaths of foreign national and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned report of the incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while expressing grief over loss of precious human lives, assured Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah of Center s full cooperation in dealing such incidents.