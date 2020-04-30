President sends letter regarding oath of CM Punjab, to PM Secretariat

Governor Punjab in his letter to President has explained reasons for not taking oath from Hamza.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The letter addressed to President Dr Arif Alvi by the Governor of Punjab dated April 23, 2022, explaining constitutional reasons for not administering oath of the purportedly elected Chief Minister of Punjab, has been sent to the Prime Minister s Secretariat on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema in his letter to President Arif Alvi has explained the constitutional reasons for not taking oath from Hamza Shehbaz.

According to President House, earlier, the Lahore High Court order dated April 22, 2022 in the Writ Petition No. 24320/2022 had also been sent to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat on April 22, 2022 for necessary process as per the Constitution and law.

