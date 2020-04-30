CJ LHC to hear Hamza Shehbaz plea over oath-taking issue

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Justice (CJ) Lahore High Court (LHC) Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will hear the petition filed by newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz over his oath-taking issue on April 26 (Tuesday).

Hamza Shehbaz impleaded prime minister through his principal secretary and president and chairman of the Senate through their secretaries in the petition.

Hamza Shehbaz submitted that the LHC had expressed expectation that the President of Pakistan would appoint another person to administer the oath of the chief minister s office to him while forwarding its orders to the office of the president for the purpose. However, the court orders have not been implemented, he submitted while pleading with the court to issue directions for implementation of its orders.

