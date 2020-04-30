Three youth killed in car, trailer collision in Sahiwal

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

SAHIWAL (Dunya News) – Three youngsters lost their lives when the car they were travelling in collided with a trailer due to over-speeding in Sahiwal on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near the East Bypass at the National Highway in Sahiwal where a car going to Lahore collided with a trailer, killing three youth on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. Rescue sources said that the accident occurred due to over-speeding.

