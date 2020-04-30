LAHORE (Dunya News) - An petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking implementation the court order regarding the swearing in of Hamza Shahbaz as Chief Minister of Punjab.

Secretary to President, Federation, Prime Minister and Punjab Government have been made a party in the petition, which contends that the President of Pakistan is delaying the implementation of the order without any reason.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ata Tarar while talking to media, said that we could have taken oath from any constitutional official but we did not take the law into our hands. History will remember incumbent Governor Punjab as one of the worst holders of this position in the history, he added.

The PML-N leader said that the Prime Minister sent a summary to the President to remove the Governor but Imran Niazi and Omar Sarfraz Cheema are pushing the province into crisis because of their ego

The province is without a chief minister for 24 days while the President and the Governor have refused to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities, he added.