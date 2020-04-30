IMF loan limit for Pakistan is likely to be extended

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - International Monetary Fund (IMF) after raising the IMF loan limit for Pakistan, the loan facility is likely to increase to $8 billion.

According to sources, In July 2019, the IMF approved $6 billion while the IMF has so far given $3 billion debt to Pakistan.

Sources privy to the development said IMF can extend the loan period by one year reagarding this IMF is expected to make an announcement on Monday.



The IMF’s mission is expected to come to Pakistan in mid-May and the mission will discuss budget proposals and fuel subsidies.

