Fulfill constitutional responsibilities or step down, Rana Sanaullah tells President

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that Arif Alvi on urged President Arif Alvi to nominate someone for administering oath to the chief minister-elect of Punjab.

Rana Sanaullah said the Punjab Government was being run without the chief minister and cabinet for the last 21 days.

It was a constitutional obligation and the Lahore High Court’s directives in that regard should be complied with, he added.

He said that Arif Alvi should become a president and not a personal slave of Imran Niazi, adding that he should resign if he cannot fulfill his constitutional responsibility as the post of president is constitutional position, not political.