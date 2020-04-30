Why did Speaker let motion move if conspiracy was hatched against Imran Khan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that election will be held whenever the Election Commission of Pakistan wants.



Reacting to the presser of former PM Imran Khan, she said that he (Imran) speaks nothing but lies but he created an illusion of the truth. He spoke lies with consistency that the people started believing in them, she added.



Imran Khan would not abandon his politics of lies and chaos even if the commission was set up on his request, she said recalling the PTI’s hostile political misadventures, mainly sit-ins, after a body was established to probe the election rigging on his demand.



The PTI chairman, she said, did not know how to run the country, but he knew the art of telling lies to the public. “He still thinks that he can mislead the nation, but it is not going to happen this time as he has been fully exposed,” the minister added.



“If a conspiracy was hatched against him, then why did the National Assembly Speaker, who was from your party, let the motion moved, laid, approved and voted upon?” she questioned.



Marriyum asked Imran Khan as to why he did not disclose “the conspiracy” soon after his government received the telegram from the Pakistani envoy in the US on March 8. The envoy had asked the government to issue a demarche to the country in question, but Imran’s government did nothing until March 27.



Marriyum said Imran Khan’s narrative of foreign conspiracy, however, had been buried and he would soon be facing the consequences for harming the national interests.



She said the foreign conspiracy narrative propped up just after the PTI’s coalition partners announced to quit the alliance due to corruption, deceit, incompetency and hypocrisy of Imran Khan. There was foreign conspiracy until the allied parties stood with the PTI government, she added.



The minister asked the PTI chairman what action he had taken on the telegram from March 8 to 27 and why his government had invited US officials in important events after the meeting of Ambassador Asad Majeed with the American official whom Imran Khan was blaming for the conspiracy.



She recalled that the then foreign minister, on March 2, invited the US Under Secretary, who was purportedly conspiring against his government, to Pakistan and held a meeting with her on the sidelines of the OIC summit, held in Islamabad.



Marriyum asked the PTI leadership whether Imran Khan was interfering in Indian election when he said in the Parliament that the Kashmir dispute would be resolved if Modi came to the power again.



Soon after that statement, Imran Khan sold Kashmir to India, she said, asking the PTI leadership to explain whether he (Imran) was the manager of Modi’s election campaign.



As regards the PTI’s chairman demand for the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation, she said Imran wanted him to resign as he was expecting a decision against his party in the foreign funding case in next 30 days.



She accused Imran Khan of laundering money through the accounts of his servants at Bani Gala residence.



Imran Khan, she said, was destined to hold sit-ins as he did not boast even a single achievement which he made in his tenure, she said, adding the people would ask the PTI chairman questions about the hidden hands behind sugar, flour and other scams during his government, and above all money laundering of $70,000 as reported by State Bank of Pakistan in the foreign funding case pending in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the last eight years.

