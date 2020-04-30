Hamza Shahbaz’s oath taking ceremony again delayed

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The swearing in ceremony of newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has been again postponed.

It may be recalled that on the orders of the High Court, emergency measures were taken for the swearing in of the newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz. Preparations were completed at the Governor House.

In this regard, sources privy to the development said that the preparations had been completed in the Governor s House on verbal information.

It should be noted that PML-N has announced to approach the court again for not taking oath despite the court decision.

Summary under President s consideration



Earlier, a summary moved by the Prime Minister’s office regarding an order of the Lahore High Court was under the consideration of President Dr Arif Alvi.

The summary has been received from the Prime Minister’s Office on 23rd April 2022 regarding order of the Lahore High Court passed with W.P. 24320/2022 dated 22nd April 2022, is under consideration of the Honorable President as per the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

On Friday, while disposing off the petition regarding Hamza Shehbaz’s oath issue, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had declared that Punjab governor Umer Sarfraz Cheema cannot step back from administering oath to the CM-elect.

The court has asked President Arif Alvi to nominate a representative for administering oath to Hamza Shehbaz.

Hamza elected Punjab CM

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Assembly on April 16 had elected Hamza Shehbaz as new chief minister after a pandemonium of 6 hours amid reservations by the opponents.

The oath of Chief Minister-elect, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif remained in the doldrums as Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema refused to administer the oath terming his election by the Punjab Assembly as unconstitutional.

Cheema, in a press conference April 17, condemned the violence that took place in the Punjab Assembly and said that such incidents set a very wrong precedent.

The Punjab governor accused the CM elect of using “state power” on the polling day against his rival the PTI and PML-Q. Cheema added that Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari acted in a "partisan way".