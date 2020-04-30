PM Shehbaz vows to resolve missing persons issue

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the ground breaking ceremony of Khuzdar-Kuchlak National Highway said that we have to learn from the mistakes and missing persons’ issue will be resolved on the basis of justice.



Addressing a ceremony in in Quetta on Saturday, he expressed his determination to defeat terrorism said that Balochistan was ignored drastically.



On his day-long visit to Quetta the Prime Minster was briefed on the development projects.



He also held the meeting with CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and during the meeting administrative matters of the province, law and order situation were discussed.



While addressing the function, Shehbaz said that today is a very important day for him and he visited Balochistan as a servant of Pakistan.



Shehbaz Sharif said that development and prosperity is very important in Balochistan.



PM further said he assures the Baloch brothers that we will resolve the issue of Missing Persons on the basis of justice. If these issues are not resolved then there will disappointment for us.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in Quetta.

During the meeting they discussed matters pertaining to development projects in Balochistan including law and order situation.

The Chief Minister also briefed the Prime Minister regarding important provincial matters.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister said the federal government gives highest importance to the development of Balochistan.

It merits mention that Shehbaz Sharif is in Quetta on a day-long visit.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali and high ranking officers received him at the airport.