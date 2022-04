The decision was taken for the employees to enjoy Eid Festivities.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Government has taken the decision to pay the salaries of public sector employees before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The authorities have issued the notification for disbursement of salaries.

As per the notification, the salaries of public sector employees will be paid before Eid holidays.

The decision was taken for the employees to enjoy Eid Festivities.