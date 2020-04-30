PM, Balochistan CM discuss development projects

Shehbaz Sharif is visiting in Quetta on a day-long visit.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in Quetta on Saturday.

During the meeting they discussed matters pertaining to development projects in Balochistan including law and order situation.

The Chief Minister also briefed the Prime Minister regarding important provincial matters.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister said the federal government gives highest importance to the development of Balochistan.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali and high ranking officers received him at the airport.