PM Shehbaz in Quetta on a day long visit

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Quetta on a day-long visit.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz will lay foundation stone of dualization of Khuclak-Khuzdar Highway.

The Prime Minister will also preside over meeting regarding law and order situation and development projects in the province.

The premier is being accompanied by Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mahmood and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) head Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed annoyance over shortage and sale of essential items on higher rates than the fixed prices in Balochistan.

He directed Ministers for National Food Security and Commerce to immediately proceed to Balochistan and address the issue.

On the directive of the Prime Minister, a special relief package was announced for the people in the Holy Month of Ramadan two days ago.