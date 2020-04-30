PM Shehbaz to lay foundation stone of Khuzdar-Kuchlak Road

PM Shehbaz Sharif will reach Quetta on a day-long visit to Balochistan today.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach Quetta on a day-long visit to Balochistan today (Saturday), Dunya News reported. Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mahmood will accompany the Prime minister on the visit.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would lay the foundation stone of Khuzdar-Kuchlak Road. Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood will give a briefing to the Prime Minister.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo will brief the Prime Minister on various issues of Balochistan.

