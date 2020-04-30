Miftah holds meeting with US-Pakistan Business Council delegation

Ambassador of Pakistan, Secretary Finance and Governor SBP also participated in the meeting.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with US-Pakistan Business Council delegation in Washington on Friday, Dunya News reported.

Ambassador of Pakistan, Secretary Finance and Governor SBP also participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Miftah Ismail said that Pakistan has a long and fruitful relationship with the US corporate sector. Finance Minister offered to US companies to invest in various sectors in Pakistan.

Miftah Ismail said that attracting foreign investors in all sectors is a top priority of the present government. He said that the government is focusing on creating a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

