Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the pond and shifted them to hospital.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least two teenagers were drowned while taking bath in a pond located near their house at the Site Super Highway in Karachi on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the two children, aged between 13 years and 14 years, while bating in the pond accidently moved to deep area of the pond and drowned.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the pond and shifted them to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.